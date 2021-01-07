Another Covid-19 patient dies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of Covid-19, raising the number of fatalities to 64 in the district on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that Raees Khan, 67, a resident of Jehangira Town, was infected by the fatal virus.

They said the patient was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera. However, he expired while struggling for life for the last several days.

The officials said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

They said that four more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,769.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 186 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.