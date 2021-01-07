Store manager shot dead during robbery

PESHAWAR: A store manager was shot dead when he offered resistance during an armed robbery in Hayatabad, officials said on Wednesday.

An official confirmed that one Abdullah was shot dead by two armed robbers when they were robbing cash from his store.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed two armed men were robbing cash and valuables from a store in Phase-3 Hayatabad when Abdullah entered came in.

He tried to overpower one of the armed men. Both the robbers ran towards the road while firing shots, resulting in the death of Abdullah. The manager was taken to hospital but he succumbed to injuries.