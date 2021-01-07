FIA says two gangs busted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency busted two gangs during action in the provincial capital and Dera Ismail Khan.
An official of the FIA said two passengers were arrested at the Bacha Khan International Airport for allegedly smuggling foreign currency and electronics. In another action, a gang allegedly involved in preparing fake documents was arrested in DI Khan. Two accused Kamran and Muzzamil were arrested.