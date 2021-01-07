close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 7, 2021

FIA says two gangs busted

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency busted two gangs during action in the provincial capital and Dera Ismail Khan.

An official of the FIA said two passengers were arrested at the Bacha Khan International Airport for allegedly smuggling foreign currency and electronics. In another action, a gang allegedly involved in preparing fake documents was arrested in DI Khan. Two accused Kamran and Muzzamil were arrested.

