Medical students want online exams

PESHAWAR: The Medical Students Alliance has sought the holding of the online examination to save time.

Speaking at a news conference here on Wednesday, head of the alliance, Umar Ghafoor, general secretary Amir Hamza, deputy general secretary Mubain Khan and others said that they would stage a protest if the demand was not met.

They said the medical students from Khyber Pakht-unkhwa should also be facilitated like counterparts in Punjab and other provinces. The coronavirus has affected the medical students as their precious time is being wasted despite spending millions of rupees on education, said the speakers.