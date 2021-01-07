Steps to counter harassment highlighted

LAHORE : The Centre for Governance and Policy at Information Technology University launched its policy brief on ‘Harassment in Educational Institutions in Pakistan’ here on Wednesday.

Written by Research Fellow Aalene Aneeq, the report is based on an extensive policy dialogue with various stakeholders, including school owners, university administrators, lawyers, gender and harassment prevention specialists. The brief argues that the current legal provision in Pakistan, section 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, and the 2011 HEC Policy Guideline Against Sexual Harassment, while good, have failed in two important respects. First, the laws and guidelines are silent on age specific provisions and protection of children against harassment. Secondly, despite promulgation for a decade compliance with these laws is still scant amongst educational institutions. The brief identified six critical issues important for understanding the situation.