Thu Jan 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

Two arrested; liquor seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2021

LAHORE : Motorway police claimed to have arrested two persons and recovered 700 bottles of liquor from their possession.

The accused were trying to smuggle liquor from Lahore to Chakwal. The accused were identified as Yasir Irfan and Adeel Zafar. The accused were handed over to District Police, Hafizabad.

