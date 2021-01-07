Two arrested; liquor seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Motorway police claimed to have arrested two persons and recovered 700 bottles of liquor from their possession.
The accused were trying to smuggle liquor from Lahore to Chakwal. The accused were identified as Yasir Irfan and Adeel Zafar. The accused were handed over to District Police, Hafizabad.