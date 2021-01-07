Research Grant awarded

LAHORE :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has announced awarding first IA Rehman Research Grant to Farieha Aziz.

She will be studying the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and its consequences for citizens’ fundamental rights in Pakistan. Her findings will be published and disseminated by HRCP. Instituted in the honour of veteran journalist and honorary spokesperson for HRCP, the IA Rehman Research Grant is intended to facilitate original research carried out in any area of human rights in Pakistan. This year’s awardee was selected by an independent committee of senior academics and human rights defenders.