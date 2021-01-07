Azma Bukhari praises Shahbaz for energy projects

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Shahbaz Sharif completed a dozen energy projects from Punjab's resources.

These projects, including Sahiwal Coal Power, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power, Bhakhi, Haveli Bahadur Power Plant were gifts of Shahbaz Sharif to Punjab, she added. Responding to SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement here Wednesday, Azma Bukhari claimed that the incumbent chief minister would have to be reborn to compete with Shahbaz Sharif. She alleged that corrupt elements had taken shelter under the umbrella of PTI.