IG orders training courses for cops’ promotion

LAHORE : IGP Punjab has directed all command officers to take timely steps to ensure completion of training courses and sessions of training boards for promotions of officers and personnel.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here Wednesday. He said that for the department promotion of DSPs, a junior command course should be started in Police Training College, Sihala as well as Training College Chuhng, Lahore, so that the promotion of any DSP could not be delayed due to junior command course only. He further said that the group of officers for junior command course should not consist of more than 50 officers.

Additional IG Training informed the meeting that the process for recruitment of constables in all the districts of the province was being completed as per schedule and training of 5,300 recruits should start from April 1 across the province. The IG directed that best arrangements should be made in all the training centres of the province for the training of 5,000 new recruits from July 1. He said that SOPs should be implemented in all training colleges and schools of the province in view of corona pandemic.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has pledged that qabza mafia and hardened criminals will be dealt with an iron hand.

Talking to the newsmen here Wednesday, he said that the police would be available on phone call and special patrol system would be established to control street crime. He said that community policing would be promoted. Kalashnikov culture will end, the writ of the state will be established, and there will be zero tolerance on corruption, he added.

2 registry muharirs arrested: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested two registry muharirs on Wednesday. Three FIRs were registered against two registry clerks/muharirs of Iqbal Town and Nishtar Town on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz. DC Lahore had sent reference to DG Anti-Corruption on solicitation of bribe against registry muharirs Altaf Gohar Wattoo and Khursheed Al-Zaman. According to ACE, both suspects could be seen in the video while taking bribes. ACE took action when the videos of the accused went viral.