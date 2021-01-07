Officer suspended for making ‘illegal’ transfers

LAHORE : Home Department Punjab Additional Secretary Momin Agha suspended Dr Fuad Shahzad, Deputy Director Human Resource, Punjab Emergency Services 1122, here on Tuesday.

Dr Fuad Shahzad has been suspended under Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA) 2006 on account of alleged Illegal transfers of officials of Punjab Emergency Service (PES) 1122 against the posts to be filled through initial recruitment in the non-functional resource stations at tehsil level. A committee comprising additional secretary home department as convener, additional secretary police, director general strategic coordination board and deputy secretary general has been constituted to probe the matter. The committee will submit its report within two weeks.

Sources in the rescue department claim that the alleged illegal transfers were made on the direction of Rizwan Nasser, Director General of Punjab Emergency Services.

Farooq Ahmed, a spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Service DG, declares the decision of additional Secretary Home Department astonishing and said it is astounding to receive letter of suspension of the deputy director human resource without seeking comments of Punjab Emergency Service.

He said all these transfers have been against vacant posts on compassionate grounds to start emergency service at tehsil level without further delay.

There is no violation of any law or rule as transfers can be made against vacant posts. Accordingly already trained and experienced staff has been posted against vacant posts to facilitate the citizens of these tehsil, Farooq Ahmed said.