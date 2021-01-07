UHS again postpones all exams till Feb 1

LAHORE : Following the threat of coronavirus, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has again postponed all professional examinations till February 1 on the directions of the NCOC and the Punjab government.

These include all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations, including MBBS and BDS. Earlier, the exams were postponed till January 10 at the behest of the government. However, a meeting in the federal capital on Wednesday decided to postpone the exams until February 1, after which the UHS issued a notification in this regard. New dates will be announced soon, according to a UHS spokesman.

Meanwhile, the University of Health Sciences(UHS) on Wednesday issued the schedule of admissions for government medical and dental colleges in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a UHS spokesperson, online applications will be taken for admission in 20 government medical and dental colleges in Punjab. The portal for online applications will be operational from January 11 and the last date for submission of applications will be January 22. The provisional merit list of medical and dental colleges will be released on February 5 while the final merit list will be uploaded on UHS website on February 8.

The first college-wise selection list of government medical and dental colleges of Punjab will be released on February 11 and classes will start from March 1. According to the UHS spokesperson, candidates with 65 percent marks in FSc and 60 percent marks in the entrance test will be eligible to apply. Merit will be determined by adding 10 per cent marks in Matriculation, 40 percent marks in intermediate and 50 percent marks in the entrance test. Candidates with more than 85 percent cumulative score will be eligible to apply on open merit seats. This year, candidates’ choice will not be restricted to only three colleges as was mandated last year. For AJK, only first-class state subjects and refugees of 1947 and 1989 will be eligible to apply for admission in public sector medical colleges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and seats reserved for Kashmiris in public sector medical and dental colleges of Pakistan. Admission schedules can be seen on UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk.