Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted cold and dry weather for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A Westerly wave is still present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in north Balochistan. They predicted that rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Rainfall was recorded in various cities, including Sialkot (A/P 68, City 37), Gujranwala 41, Mangla 30, Gujrat 27, Jhelum 23, Narowal 12, Hafizabad 10, Mandi Bahauddin 09, Murree 07, Faisalabad 06, Kasur 03, Islamabad (Shamsabad 07, Saidpur 06, Bokra 05, Golra 02, A/P, Z/P 01), Chakwal 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 02, Sahiwal 02, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha 01 and Kotli 33.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis, Leh and Kalat where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 11.6°C and maximum was 15.1°C.