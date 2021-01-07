22 shops sealed for SOPs violation

LAHORE : The district administration continued its operation against violators of corona SOPs and sealed around 22 shops, restaurants and marriage halls here on Wednesday.

Officials said Rs25,000 fines have been imposed on violators. They said Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed four shops and four restaurants and sealed businesses, including Little Heart Shop, Fresh Lee Store, Facilitator Shop, Lahore Electric Centre, Steaks & Shakes Restaurant, Cafe Jal Peno Restaurant, Super Slush Ice Cream and MA Sindhi Biryani Restaurant.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 11 shops, two restaurants and a marriage hall while fined Rs15,000 for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for corona SOPs.

The sealed businesses included Ahmed Auto Workshop, Bata, Madani Oil Change, Raja Store, Hameed General Store, Usman Chicken Shop, New Optics, Bread & Bee,

Traction Bakery, Ali Book Shop, Al Faisal Hotel, Zaiqa Foods and Farooq Marriage Hall.

Meanwhile, DC Lahore visited Lahore Airport to inspect the implementation of corona SOPs and corona health counters.