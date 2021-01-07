24 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE : Around 24 COVID19 patients died and 665 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 4,184 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 142,058 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,997 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,535,513 in the province. After 4,184 fatalities and recovery of a total of 128,775 patients, including 2,550 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 9,099 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.