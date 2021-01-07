CM Usman Buzdar blasts PDM for attempting to get NRO

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said that the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was making all attempts to get an NRO [deal], but they would never get it as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the office. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister asserted that the opposition’s campaign was directionless as protection of self-interests was their lone agenda.

The people could not be deceived by unscrupulous elements as the economy had been put on the right track, he added. The chief minister expressed his satisfaction that the economy was recovering despite the corona pandemic, adding that people needed development and prosperity. The 220 million people of Pakistan had already shown their disinterest in the agitation of the opposition parties and they would not allow anybody to hinder the composite development process, he added.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister sought a report from the IG Police about kidnap-cum-murder of two sisters in the Kahna area, Jhelum and directed to provide justice to the bereaved family. The perpetrators of the crime deserved exemplary punishment and strict legal action be initiated against the arrest criminals, he added. Police have arrested two nominated accused.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of two children due to a hand-grenade blast at Kohat Road area of Peshawar and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives in a gas leakage incident in Mansehra and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a message, he said the Punjab government fully shared the grief of the families.