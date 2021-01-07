ICT admin bans installation of HID lights in vehicles

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday banned the sale, purchase, and installation of High-Intensity Discharge (HID) lights in vehicles within the revenue limits of Islamabad.

The ban will come into force with immediate effect under section 144 for the period of two months, said a notification issued by additional district magistrate (ADM), ICT, Rana Muhammad Waqas. The ADM has learned that HID lights are installed in headlamps of commuting vehicles. These lights cause trouble for the traffic coming from the opposite direction and are the reason for many fatal accidents.

Moreover, most HIDs are cheap quality and are often responsible for the short circuit which often causes the eruption of fire in the vehicle, the notification read.