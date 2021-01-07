AIOU announces revised exams schedule

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday announced the revised schedule of examinations postponed on account of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised schedule of spring 2020 semester for BA, ADC, ADE, PGD, BS, BEd, MA, MSc (ODL programmes) has been announced in accordance with the government’s decision of reopening of all educational institutions, i.e. schools, colleges, and universities gradually.

The department of examinations, AIOU issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

According to the notification, the revised examination will commence from January 18. The revised date sheet has also been uploaded on the university website. Roll number slips are being dispatched to the students as well as they are being informed through SMS.

Examination centres and timings remain unchanged. The students may contact their respective regional offices for further information.