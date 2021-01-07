7 more die of corona

Rawalpindi : As many as seven more patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the disease here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 991 while 162 new patients were tested positive for the disease taking the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the twin cities to 50,527.

The number of recoveries reported from both Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory, however, was much higher in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases down to below 3,000. It is worth mentioning here that the number of active cases from the region has dipped down below 3,000 after November 11.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 162 patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness from the region including 26 patients from Rawalpindi district and 136 from ICT while as many as 579 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 46610. The number of active cases of the disease from the region was 2,926 on Wednesday.

The number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from the region is on a decline and the number of recoveries is registering an upward trend for the last two to three weeks however, according to many health experts, it may take another two to three weeks to assess whether the situation is heading towards normalcy or not.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that COVID-19 claimed four more lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 432 in the last 24 hours while confirmation of another 136 patients have taken tally to 38,531 of which 35,609 have recovered. After recovery of 356 patients in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases from the federal capital has reduced to 2,490 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed three more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 559. Another 26 patients were tested positive in the last 24 hours from the district taking tally to 11,996 while 223 recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries from the district to 11,001.

On Wednesday, a total of 60 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 376 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.