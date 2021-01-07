Gold rates up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs600/tola to Rs116,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs515 to Rs99,966, it added.

In the international market, gold rates increased $7 to $1,955/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.