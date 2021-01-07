Telenor, TPL Trakker partner

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has partnered with TPL Trakker so its customers could use detailed, local maps for navigation via the MyTelenor App, a statement said on Wednesday.

The new app update has been especially mapped for Pakistan to chart out accurate local routes and help MyTelenor app users navigate through enriched and densely populated areas. The update also offers features like comprehensive search, location details, and option to add new locations as well as routing to a location, all within the app.

Telenor Pakistan CMO Umair Mohsin said, “The future of accelerated digitalisation is based on strategic partnerships and our latest collaboration with TPL Trakker is a step forward to bring a precise navigation solution to MyTelenor App users.” TPL Trakker CEO Sarwar Ali Khan said, “We take pride in partnering with the country’s leading telecom and digital services provider. As a location data power house and Pakistan’s first licensed digital mapping solution, TPL Trakker is perfectly positioned to meet Telenor’s need of localised and accurate maps for their customer base.”