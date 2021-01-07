close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
January 7, 2021

Against our own people

I wonder when this bloody war against our own people will be over. It was heartbreaking to see the wounded bodies of coal miners from the Hazara community who were kidnapped and killed only because of their religious beliefs and sect. Their families are now protesting against these brutal killings. Pakistan was not created by Jinnah for one sect of Muslims. It’s now or never for this government to protect peace-loving communities living in Pakistan. I would request the current government to order a crackdown on the extremist groups responsible for the killing of innocent labourers.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

