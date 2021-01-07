Bleak future

I have witnessed the creation of Pakistan and the struggle our country has gone through over the past 73 years. Although Jinnah managed to get a separate state for us against all odds, we could not follow the vision of our founder. India never accepted the existence of Pakistan wholeheartedly and did not leave any opportunity to attack its smaller neighbour. Unfortunately, we kept providing ample opportunities to our enemy to inflict damages on us. India forcefully occupied Kashmir. We, instead of setting a strong economy, went in a wrong direction. The economy of our country had never been stable and our rulers, instead of forging unity and strengthening the economy, kept fighting and spending in royal ways to promote their personal agendas. Now, we rely on international lenders.

The first government which borrowed money from the IMF did a great disservice to the people and the country. From that point on, our ruling elite, instead of exercising prudence, kept their royal ways rolling out projects for personal popularity. Political leaders have completely forgotten to fill the gap between the rich and the poor. When the reality revealed itself, both the government and the opposition started maligning each other. Now, the opposition led by Maryam Nawaz is taking out rallies under the banner of the PDM to topple the existing government while the public is at the mercy of rising inflation, coronavirus and an unforgiving weather. Unfortunately, our leaders have not learned any lesson from their mistakes. If they do not shun their prejudices, we are looking at a disaster in the near future.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad