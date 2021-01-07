Embarrassing defeat

After facing a humiliating defeat in the first Test match against New Zealand, Pakistan’s team completely collapsed in the second Test match. The poor performance of our team speaks volumes about our unpreparedness for international cricket. We pay hefty packages to the PCB management and various coaches who cut a sorry figure when our players enter the international arena.

Poor batting, bowling, and especially fielding sealed our fate. As usual, the PCB will have no remorse. Congratulations to Pakistan on continuing its losing streak.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad