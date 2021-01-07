Improving security

This refers to the news report ‘Will beat terrorists, abettors at all costs: COAS’ (Jan 6). Mere statements or condemnations are not going to drive away terrorists or pacify the public, specially the families of the victims. There is something terribly wrong with the national security plan as terror incidents continue to plague Balochistan and the terrorists are able to strike at their will easily. If not controlled, it may spread to other regions of the country. Both the civilian government and the security establishment must share blame for their inability to curb terrorism which is raising its head again. It may be recalled that in 2015, the then government, on the recommendation of the then army chief, agreed to set up a Special Security Division (SSD) to improve security of Balochistan, particularly in view of the ongoing projects under CPEC.

The government must revisit its strategy of countering terrorism as the existing approach has miserably failed to control terror incidents.

Arif Majeed

Karachi