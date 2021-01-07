Healing the economy

Both the State Bank of Pakistan, and the World Bank, have said the economy in Pakistan and also the rest of the world can be repaired after the Covid-19 disaster which overtook most countries' economies is contained. The State Bank of Pakistan has said that while there are some positive signs, with an anticipated growth rate in the GDP of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent, rather than the 0.4 percent witnessed in 2020, much will depend on whether the government is able to open up industry and keep trade alive. If there is a failure in controlling Covid-19 and the virus continues to spread without any vaccine to stop it, the economy could go into a further downward spiral. Obviously, this would be extremely harmful to the people and would mean a still greater loss in jobs and a loss in income, for millions of people employed in all sectors. The Pakistan government is aware of this and, compared to many other countries, has so far managed things on a reasonably positive note. What it can do in the future year will depend to a large extent on how many people it can vaccinate and how the virus behaves, as it runs into its second year during which a huge amount of damage has been done by what historians say is the worst crisis faced by the world since World War II.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has also said that the key to the global economy is held by the Covid-19 virus and the ability of governments to tackle it. It says that, in the first place, the debt and issues faced by developing countries will dive because of Covid and the expenditures that have been spent on trying to tackle a problem that came so unexpectedly and indeed crept up with so much menace that the world was taken by surprise. At present, only the Chinese economy is doing well in the developed world. Even massive economies, such the US and UK, have suffered badly. In Pakistan, the State Bank says that growing demand on the supply side has meant inflation and this will need to be contained. We can only hope that things can return slowly to normal, at least by the second half of the year, so that things can go back to normal and to routine activity, not only in Pakistan, but also the rest of the world.

The global economy is interconnected. Measures taken in one place have an impact on the other. Pakistan must make efforts to obtain whatever help it can from its friends so it can undo the damage caused in 2020, a year that will go down in history as a disastrous one for humankind, and mend all that needs to be mended so that our GDP, our inflation rate, and our unemployment rates can once again reach the figures they stood at before. So that people can live the kind of lives they should, with the kind of healthcare and education they deserve.