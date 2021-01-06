Slain Usama’s father seeks judicial panel

ISLAMABAD. The parents of slain Usama Satti Tuesday rejected the police inquiry and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed to order constitution of a judicial commission to probe his killing. Addressing a press conference here, Usama’s father Nadeem Younus Satti said his son was murdered by the Islamabad police and it was not an accident.

Usama, 21, was gunned down by the police for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

He said his son was pulled out of the car and shot six times in the face, legs, head and chest.

"There are no signs of blood on the car seat," Usama's father disclosed.

"How can they [the police] shoot someone in the leg from outside the car?" the victim's father questioned, reiterating that his son was deliberately shot dead.

Nadeem noted that if the police were chasing him, how come there were bullet marks on the car's bonnet and windshield.

He quoted a senior police official as saying that the incident occurred because of police "carelessness".

"It was nothing but murder," the victim's father said and demanded that the accused police officials be hanged till death.

"The Supreme Court must take a suo motu notice of the killing," he said, adding that a free trial must be conducted as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Usama’s mother in a statement criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he was not forming a New Pakistan but a ‘New Graveyard’ in the country.

“The prime minister should gun us down or provide us with justice,” she said.

“We are hopeless because government is telling lie on every step. My son was a friendly boy but the Islamabad police snatched him,” she said. She said the police were changing their statement time and again and appealed to the Supreme Court for justice.