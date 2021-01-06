Lahore CCPO’s surprise visits at various spots despite rain

LAHORE: Despite heavy rain, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid surprise visits to various places, roads of the city during Tuesday night and reviewed security arrangements at Shahdara, Eastern Bypass Naka Sialkot Motorway and Ravi Toll Plaza. The Lahore police chief also reviewed the checking process with the help of e-police post app and briefed the personnel while standing and helping general public in the rain. He commended in charge and other staff of Naka Thokar Niaz Baig on best security arrangements. He announced class two certificates for all personnel posted at Naka Ravi Bridge. He made an important announcement that the cops posted at the e-posts on arresting court fugitives, habitual criminals and police offenders, would be rewarded. He directed the cops to be courteous with the citizens. He ordered for taking strict action against vehicles with tinted glass, vehicles without number plates and tempered number plates.