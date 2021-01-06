COVID-19 claims 59 lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday reached 35,707 with 1,947 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,903 people recovered during the last 24 hours.

Fifty nine corona patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and nine in their homes or quarantines, died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of total 59 deaths during the last 24 hours, 31 patients died on ventilators. No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 314 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country.

Some 35,073 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,165 in Sindh, 16,203 in Punjab, 4,197 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,713 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 122 in Balochistan, 357 in GB and 316 in AJK.

Around 444,360 people recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 490,476 cases were detected, including AJK 8,383, Balochistan 18,254, GB 4,870, ICT 38,395, KP 59,729, Punjab 141,393 and Sindh 219,452. About 10,409 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,623 in Sindh, 4,160 in Punjab, 1,683 in KP, 428 in ICT, 185 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 229 in AJK. A total of 6,884,940 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,729 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.