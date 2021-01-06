‘Kashmiris are facing history’s longest lockdown’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat in a special message on the occasion of Kashmir’s Right to Self-Determination Day said that India’s oppression on the people of Occupied Kashmir had been going on for 72 years.

He said that human rights were being badly violated in India and the lives of minorities, especially Muslims, had been made too hard. Raja Basharat urged the entire international community, including the United Nations that it was their legal and moral responsibility to implement the Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir. “The Kashmiri people are facing the longest lockdown in history but we want to make it clear to India that the Pakistani nation will continue to protest until the Kashmiri brothers get the right to self-determination,” he said. He also expressed his resolution, that the struggle for independence of Kashmiris will surely succeed and they will join Pakistan whenever they are given the right to self-determination.

PITB, IPH sign MoU: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Institute of Public Health (IPH) signed an MoU here on Tuesday.

Chairman BoM, IPH Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool and the Project Director, PITB Ali Raza Khairi signed the MoU documents. Besides, Dean IPH, Prof Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, faculty members, experts from PITB and Imran Iqbal member BoM, IPH were also present on the occasion.

Chairman, Board of Management (BoM), Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Governor Punjab, Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool said that COVID-19 epidemic has changed the lifestyle and the system worldwide and the use of information technology has been increased in every sector including education, healthcare and commerce and online working has become a part of life.

“The steps are being taken to introduce modern technology in the IPH for which Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will extend technical assistance and cooperation for training of the staff and digitlization of the record of IPH,” he said while addressing the MoU signing ceremony between IPH and PITB, here on Tuesday.

Dean, IPH, Dr. Zarfishan Tahir observed that PITB will help develop, deployment of IT system in IPH and extend technical cooperation for preparation of IT solutions for the institute.