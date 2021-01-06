Promotion of investment top priority: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal welcomed the new investment plans of a Chinese company in the tile industry and reiterated that the promotion of investment is the top priority of the government.

The minister in a meeting with a representative of the Chinese company Oreal Ceramics Wo Jianbin who called on him at the PBIT office on Tuesday and discussed matters relating to investment promotion in the province.

The Chinese company has shown interest in investing in the tile industry in Bhalwal Industrial Estate and production capacity can be increased if the additional supply of electricity and gas is provided. The company also demanded to provide 50-acre land for setting up a new industrial unit.

The minister assured that the government will provide every possible facility to maximise the investment in the province. He directed the relevant officials to provide every possible facility to the Chinese company for setting up a new industrial unit. The new investments help in poverty alleviation and overcoming the chronic issue of unemployment in the province, he added.