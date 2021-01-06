close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

2 injured in firing in North Cantt

Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

LAHORE: Two persons sustained bullet injuries in North Cantt Tuesday. On the day of the incident, the unidentified suspects approached them and resorted to firing at them. The victims were injured while the suspects escaped from the crime scene. The injured have been identified as Mian Ahsan and Habib. A police team reached the scene on information, collected forensic evidence and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Police said the initial investigation suggested that the incident might have resulted because of a land dispute.

