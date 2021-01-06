Govt to resume gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The government will reopen the CNG stations in Punjab and Potohar region this week, the All Pakistan CNG Association said.

On Tuesday, the association’s Chairman Ghiyas Paracha held a meeting with Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Petroleum and discussed the situation. The government assured that by this week the CNG stations would be reopened and during the next two weeks 2 to 3 days a week CNG would be available to consumers.

However, from January 18, the availability period will be gradually increased and regularised as the gas shortage situation improves.A regular supply of CNG will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is a weekly 3-day schedule across Sindh which will be revised from January 18 for increased supply. Paracha said that the government wanted to promote the CNG sector, as it provides jobs, reduces import burden. For this reason, licences on LNG for new CNG stations and conversion of new vehicles have been allowed.

Paracha also said that since the private sector is near to import the LNG for their own consumption, so once the imports started, there will be no gas load management for the CNG sector next winter.