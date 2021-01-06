PML-N, PPP say PM indifferent to Hazara killings

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apathy and indifference towards the horrific killing of 11 Hazara miners in Balochistan.

In a statement, Marriyum said the families of the victims were protesting, sitting out in the freezing cold demanding justice but Imran Khan was nowhere to be seen.

“Imran calls a meeting over PDM every day but he did not have the compassion to call a single meeting on the Hazara genocide. He should switch on the television so that he may know what is going in the country he has been imposed on as the selected Prime Minister,” she said.

Marriyum reminded Imran how during the PML-N government he demanded that the prime minister should reach the protest site and meet the aggrieved protesters within 24 minutes.

“Is Imran suffering from selective amnesia that he has gone totally quiet over the same issue now?” she asked.

She told Imran to go to Mach and console the aggrieved families of the victims.

The PPP said that sending Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to Quetta for resolving sit-in, staged by the Hazara community against the killing of miners in Mach two days ago, was a joke.

“The government is totally ignorant of the feelings of the people, who lost their loved ones in sectarian terror attack and it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not yet gone to Quetta to condole with the families of the miners,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in statement on Tuesday. Dr Nafisa said this is the time to show compassion to the bereaved families instead Imran Khan chose to hold meeting of his foul-mouthed spokespersons.

During the PPP government, she said the then prime minister with his cabinet members had joined the sit-in of Hazara community to express solidarity with the bereaved families. “Questions are being raised in the world regarding law and order situation and violation of human rights in the country,” she said. Dr Nafisa demanded that this is the time to act on National Action Plan in letter and spirit.