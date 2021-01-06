Center hints delay in corona vaccine procurement, says Sindh minister

KARACHI: The Centre has hinted that the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delayed, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said Tuesday, citing information she had received from the federation, Geo News reported.

“The PTI-led federal government has reported that it will take time for the coronavirus vaccine to arrive,” Dr Pechuho said, adding that it was earlier announced that the drug would be available after January 15.

The Sindh minister explained that the provincial government would formulate a comprehensive policy on the coronavirus vaccines, adding that arrangements in that regard had been completed as well. “In the first phase, arrangements will be made for vaccination drives in Karachi and Hyderabad,” she said, adding that a drug administration network would be set up in every district of Sindh.

Regardless, the public and private frontline workers would be vaccinated against COVID-19 first, she said. Dr Pechuho underlined that a vaccine management system would be used to monitor COVID-19 drug’s use and availability.