Sugar prices go up again

ISLAMABAD: The prices of sugar have surged once again across Pakistan, with the rate of the sweetener rising by Rs5 per kilogramme within two days, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan praised his economic team last month for bringing down the price of sugar to Rs81 per kg.

He tweeted, “MashaAllah sugar is selling at a national average of Rs81 per kg vs. Rs102 per kg a month back. “I want to congratulate my team for bringing the sugar price down through a multi-pronged strategy.” Now, the price of sugar per kg in major cities of the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad, has gone up once again. A 100kg sugar sack is being sold for Rs8,300 in Karachi’s wholesale market. Thus, it is available at Rs83 per kg. Moreover, in the retail market, sugar is being sold for Rs90 per kg.

According to sources, sugar prices have gone up by Rs11 per kg within a month. In some areas of Karachi, the sweetener is being sold for Rs100 per kg. In Lahore, sugar is available for Rs85-90 per kg, while in Quetta, citizens are compelled to buy sugar for Rs90 per kg. The same sugar was available at Rs80-85 per kg last month.

In Multan and Faisalabad, sugar prices have gone up from Rs90 to Rs95 per kg. Citizens demanding a reduction in sugar prices say that substandard sugar was being sold at Rs 68per kg at utility stores.