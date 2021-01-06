Covid-19 claims 59 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday reached 35,707 with 1,947 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,903 people recovered from the Coronavirus during 24 hours.

Fifty-nine corona patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective homes or quarantines died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. It added that out of the total 59 deaths, 31 patients died on ventilators. No Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 314 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas, including Multan 44 percent, ICT 46 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 32 percent, Karachi 31 percent, Peshawar 57 percent and Multan 31 percent. As many as 35,073 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,165 in Sindh, 16,203 in Punjab, 4,197 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,713 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 122 in Balochistan, 357 in GB, and 316 in AJK. Around 444,360 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 490,476 cases were detected that also included those who perished, recovered and remain under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,383, Balochistan 18,254, GB 4,870, ICT 38,395, KP 59,729, Punjab 141,393 and Sindh 219,452. About 10,409 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,623 perished in Sindh among 12 of them died on Tuesday .Seven of them died in hospital and five out of the hospital. 4,160 in Punjab had died with 36 deaths in past 24 hours. About 33 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital. About 1,683 in KP where eight of them died in hospital, 428 in ICT, 185 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 229 in AJK where two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital.