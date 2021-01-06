ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that NAB believes in ‘Zero Corruption, 100% Development”.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said, that the NAB absolutely committed to root out corruption as our Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed “One of the biggest curses is corruption and bribery. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand.”

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption, recover looted money in order to have Pakistan corruption free. He said that NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan.

He directed that the quality of inquiries and investigations of NAB should be based on documentary solid evidence as per law after establishment of NAB’s Forensic Science Lab in Islamabad, which has all facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.