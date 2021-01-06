Release of $450m IMF tranche: Political uncertainty slows down revival plan

ISLAMABAD: Lackluster approach towards the revival of IMF programme is expected to continue for at least one and a half month due to continuous protest by the opposition parties.

The IMF has adopted a “wait and see” policy. On the other hand, the government is using the second wave of COVID-19 as an excuse to implement tough measures on the economic front.

Top official sources disclosed to The News on Tuesday that Pakistan and the IMF were working closely to bridge the gap for completion of second review and approve the release of third tranche of $450 million under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The government has shared its commitment for raising electricity tariff by Rs3.30 per unit in a gradual manner which simply means Rs300 billion burden would be passed on to the consumers on per annum basis, said the official sources.

When Federal Secretary Finance Kamran Afzal was contacted for comments, he said, “We are working towards completion of review process under the IMF program and there is no impediment in its way”.

However, official sources said the government was considering clearing Rs450 billion outstanding dues of IPPs on the basis of three major conditions.

It is yet to be seen how these conditions will be fulfilled but keeping in view supply constraints in coming months, the powerful quarters of the country are asking for clearing the backlog so that the monster of circular debt would not choke smooth supply of power.

On the fiscal side, the government and IMF have agreed on withdrawal of a large number of tax exemptions in the next fiscal year. The large number of sales tax and other tax exemptions would be abolished in budget 2021-22 with effect from July 1, 2021.

With regard to withdrawal of corporate income tax exemptions, the IMF and FBR teams would further deliberate after the New Year holidays but abolition of these exemptions would have no impact on revenue collection because it would come into force for purpose of tax collection from next fiscal year.

The FBR collected Rs2,204 billion in first half (July-Dec) period of the current fiscal year and now the tax machinery will be facing a gigantic task for collecting Rs2,759 billion in the remaining period (Jan-June) period to materialize the desired target of Rs4,963 billion for fiscal year 2020-21.

The collected revenue of Rs2,204 billion is 99.7% of the six-monthly target of Rs2,210 for the current fiscal year from July to December which showed a growth of 5% over Rs2,101 billion collected during the same period last year 2019-20.

Now the FBR requires almost 30 percent growth for achieving the desired target of Rs4,963 billion which seems almost impossible.

The FBR could collect Rs4500 billion to Rs4,600 billion so a shortfall of Rs300 to Rs400 billion seems on the cards.

The government is left with no option but to convince the IMF to allow hike in the budget deficit or slash down the development program.

A combination of both could be viable options if agreed to by the IMF, said the official sources.

When contacted, Dr Khaqan Najeeb, who had earlier served as advisor to the ministry of finance said, Pakistan had been in 21 IMF programs seeing a program almost every decade of its existence.

He emphasized what was most relevant was to recognize that the Fund could help in stabilisation at a time of imbalances. However, stabilisation through pricing action on power and gas, tax increase through policy measures, laws amendment and monetary and exchange rate adjustment slows growth.

He said it was crucial that ‘we as a country focus on fundamental reforms through a home grown agenda for both soft and hard infrastructure.

Economic revival through stimulus is key in creating employment in post-COVID to protect vulnerable, he said.

Dr Khaqan said post-COVID reconsidered IMF prior conditions, benchmarks, and indicative targets could be a way forward to complete the second review held up since early 2020.