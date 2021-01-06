LAHORE: In a major operation against the violators of Corona SOPs, the district administration took action against 18 teahouses and cafes in posh locality of Johar Town here on Tuesday. The operation was carried out late at night by Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid on the direction of DC Lahore Mudasar Riaz. During inspection 18 cafes and teahouses were found violating Corona SOPs and FIRs were registered against these cafes and teahouses.