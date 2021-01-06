Sirajul Haq criticises Kashmir policy

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has criticised PTI government for allegedly willfully losing Kashmir case to India without war, saying the nation is seeking answer from the rulers that how and why they made ‘retreat’ from the Kashmir liberation cause.

In a statement from Mansoora on the occasion of Kashmir’s Self-determination Day, he said fascist Modi government committed the worst crimes against the humanity in the occupied area after revoking its status on August 5, 2019 but the international community played as a silent spectator over it.

He said giving provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan without taking into confidence the Kashmiri leaders was utmost betrayal to Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, JI will hold a seminar on the occasion of eighth death anniversary of late party ameer Qazi Hussain Ahmad at Mansoora on Wednesday (today).