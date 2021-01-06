Cabbie of online taxi service kidnapped, murdered

LAHORE: A young cabbie of an online taxi service was murdered after abduction by unidentified kidnappers in Sanda Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Ali, a resident of Shalimar area.

The victim few days ago had booked a ride in Riwaz Garden. Later, his phone went off and the victim did not return home despite passing of two days. Meanwhile, a kidnapping case was registered. On Tuesday, his body was recovered from Riwaz Garden.

The initial investigations suggested that the victim may have been murdered on resisting snatching of his valuables as his car, mobile phones and valuables were also missing. The victim was father of a two-year-old girl. Police said they were further investigating the matter.