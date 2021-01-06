Pakistan happy at Gulf countries’ reconciliation process: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle Eastern Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said Pakistan endorses reconciliation process among Gulf countries and the role of Kuwaiti Ameer and Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz in this regard is appreciable.

“Ameer-e-Kuwait and Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman have strengthened Islamic Ummah and Arab world for moving towards reconciliatory process to address issues,” he said while talking to the media here on Tuesday.

Ashrafi said Pakistan wanted unity and stability of Islamic world and aims at addressing all confronting issues of Muslim world amicably through dialogue.

He said the Islamic world needed unity and reconciliation to address the issues of Kashmir and Palestine and to make an end to foreign interference in internal issues of the Islamic world.

He said that reinforcement and effective role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is need of the hour. “Reconciliatory process has been started in Gulf countries with efforts of Ameer-e-Kuwait to address the confronting issues and in this regard, positive response from the leadership of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is very welcoming and encouraging,” he said.

Ashrafi said that coordination and consultation should also be made among Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Ameer-e-Kuwait to resolve the crucial issues of Islamic world.

He said an informal forum was being established between leading personalities of Pakistan and the Arab countries to improve and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Arab Islamic countries.