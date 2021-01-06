Foreign funding case would bring down PTI govt: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari in a statement here on Tuesday said the legs of the selected government were shaking since the PDM announced to give resignations from assemblies. She said that the foreign funding case would bring down the whole PTI and its government. She said the hands and feet of Imran Khan and his cronies began to swell while PDM workers were excited and waiting for the signal of leadership for the march towards Islamabad.