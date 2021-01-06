PMC issued notice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on petitions challenging the powers of the commissionâ€™s board and for re-holding of the recently held Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Faisal Masood and others filed the petitions pleading that the MDCAT had been controversial since the inspection of the PMC and questionable powers given to the commission.

Advocate Haroon Dugal, on behalf of the petitioners, argued that the queries in the entrance test were out of syllabus as complained by majority of the students.

He said the PMC also betrayed its commitment of awarding grace marks to the students in case of an out of syllabus paper.

He said the PMC played havoc with the future of the students whereas its own legitimacy was under question. He said the powers given to the PMCâ€™s board to formulate the examination structure and standards for the MDCAT were illegal. The counsel asked the court to set aside the results of the MDCAT held for session 2020 and order the PMC to hold the same afresh after meeting demands of the students. Justice Atir Mahmood heard the arguments and sought a reply from the PMC by Jan 11.