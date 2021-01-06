Killing of miners condemned

LAHORE: Joint Action Committee (JAC) for People’s Rights, a conglomerate of 34 civil society organisations, has condemned murder of 11 mine workers in terrorist attack in Machh area of Balochistan.

“The security policy of the present government has failed to achieve its stated objectives,” said a press statement issued by JAC here on Tuesday. JAC considers this gruesome incident against an ethnic community, which is already a victim of terrorism for several years now, extremely disturbing.

“We demand immediate actions against those responsible for this barbaric act and arrest those without further delay.

We also show complete solidarity with the families of the victims and Hazara community,” the statement said.