SSGC urged to restore gas supply

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the government and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to immediately restore gas supply with required pressure to the industry and captive power plants.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that disconnection of gas supply would seriously damage Pakistan’s export growth, which grew 18.3 percent in December 2020 after a long time despite the Covid-19 situation.

Businesses and industries were already facing high cost of inputs and poor deteriorating infrastructure. “Our export industry after Covid-19 was recovering fast, but unfortunately due to interrupted gas supply, followed by increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity shut downs, the production of goods for export will suffer drastically,” he added. The government and gas management companies should have taken winter demand into account, and imported LNG in a timely manner, he said, adding that the shutdown of industry due to gas crises would not only create unemployment, but slowdown economic progress.

Maggo said that the crisis would interrupt the ongoing exports, and to avoid that the government should ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industry to avoid closures.