Healthcare woes

Sukkur’s Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College is one of the few public hospitals in Sukkur city where people from all over the city come for their medical treatment. Recently, I visited the hospital with my critically ill neighbour and was shocked to see the behaviour of the hospital staff with patients. Our society gives huge respect to doctors. And it was disappointing to see the lack of interest of a majority of doctors.

As a result, I had to move the patient to one of the city’s private hospitals. The Sindh government needs to have a look into this issue. The state-owned hospital lacks well-trained and experienced staff. It is the responsibility of the healthcare authorities to ensure that all patients are receiving high-quality services at every hospital.

Faheem Hussain

Sukkur