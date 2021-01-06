For the rich

Every other day, the nation is forced to see to how the opposition and the sitting government attack each other. There is no respite for the people who have been struggling to make ends meet amid the problems created by rising inflation. In our country, politics is only for the richest class (businessmen, industrialists, landlords, etc.) who has never seen poverty. These affluent class is not aware of the price rate of flour, sugar and other eatables. On the other hand, politicians use the country’s poor as a source of their survival.

And this is the reason why politicians can’t think of addressing the real issues that are being faced by the downtrodden. PM Imran Khan must stick to his commitments that he made during his election campaigns and win the hearts of the people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad