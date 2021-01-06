Back to school?

The new strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in the UK has created a wave of fear among the people all over the globe, and to certain extent, in Pakistan as well. Last month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) placed a temporary restriction on travellers from the UK.

The NCOC has also confirmed that the new strain of the virus has been identified in Pakistan. It is being feared that if timely actions are not taken, the situation will become even worse. On that basis, the government must reconsider its recent decision of the reopening of education institutions.

Because of school closures, the country witnessed a significant drop in the positivity rate. Now, the recent decision amid the new contagious strain of the virus will just aggravate

the situation.

The authorities should keep the schools closed for another month so that they have enough time to analyse the situation.

Mian Haseeb

Peshawar

*****

Once again, the education authorities are repeating the same mistake that they committed last year by reopening educational institutions. The authorities have announced that the first phase of schools reopening will start from January 18, 2021. At this time, our priority must be to procure the vaccine and start the inoculation process.

After vaccinating senior citizens and children, the authorities can reopen education institutions. This is the safest way of saving the lives of our children and older population from the second variant of the deadly coronavirus.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi