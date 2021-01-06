Alvi, Imran urge UN to honour Kashmir plebiscite commitment

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reminded the world of the UN’s commitment to conduct a plebiscite, made more than seven decades ago to the Kashmiri people, as the leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In separate messages on Kashmiris’ Right to Self-determination Day, both the President and the Premier criticised New Delhi’s human rights violations in the disputed territory.

On January 5, 1949, the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the resolution that guaranteed a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Alvi said Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir till their right to self-determination is realised in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. “The right to self-determination is a vital component of human dignity. Negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and UN Human Rights Covenants. India is the biggest violator of this inalienable human right,” the President said.

The President said: “Indian actions have been widely rejected by the international community, the United Nations, and international human rights organisations. The current situation in IIOJK is the worst in recent history where people have been deprived of all basic rights, including rights to freedom of expression and assembly, as well as self-determination.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan called upon the international community to take action on the “well-documented human rights violations” being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children.

The Prime Minister said it was time for the world to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self- determination, denied to them since 73 years. “On 5th January 1949, the United Nations guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an impartial plebiscite.

“We observe this day as a reminder to the UN and its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people,” he said in a series of tweets.

Khan said despite suffering 73 years of brutal Indian occupation, the Kashmiri people remained steadfast generation after generation in the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed to them under the United Nations Charter and by the UN Security Council.

“Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the most ruthless, inhumane and illegal occupation in modern history,” he said.